Rented room, workers’ quarters among 19 localities in S’wak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 1): A total of 19 localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) including a rented room and workers’ quarters in Bintulu, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

In its Covid-19 daily update, it said that the rented room above Yeo’s Motor and the workers’ quarters of Justrite 708 at Kidurong Industrial Area have been imposed with the EMCO starting yesterday (Aug 31) until September 13.

“Also undergoing the EMCO on the same dates are Rh Miah, Kampung Munggu Ridan and Rh Betie, Kampung Jaong Asal at Pantu, Sri Aman,” it added.

It said five localities will be under EMCO starting from today (Sept 1) until September 14.

“They are Rh Bisop, Kampung Rapak Gelu at Pantu and Rh Dennis, Kampung Sawa Ili at Lingga in Sri Aman; Rh Endawie, Nanga Jela at Batang Ai; Rh Ujak, Pengansah and Rh Ubam, Lio at Engkelili in Lubok Antu.”

It said the remaining ten localities to be imposed with the EMCO are all located in Betong.

“Rh Bawie, Rapong, Rh Lebin, Muton Baru, Rh Denil, Menyalin Baru, Rh Sabal, Batu Lapan at Debak; Rh Micheal at Sebangkoi; Rh Sibat at Penurin; Rh Lugat at Penyelanih Kiba; Rh Langan at Nanga Mara; Rh Joseph at Jambu Kerampak; and Rh Bayai at Melaban will be under a two-week EMCO starting tomorrow (Sept 2) until September 15,” it said.

It also said that the EMCO for Rh Machau, Nanga Kumpang at Engkelili in Lubok Antu has been extended for another eight days starting from yesterday (Aug 31) until September 7.

Meanwhile, the committee announced that two localities had their EMCO lifted today.

They are Rh Gon, Nanga Serian at Baleh in Bukit Mabong and the rented room above Protective Insurance Service in Bintulu.