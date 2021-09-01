SGH Covid-19 Response Team conducting survey to understand public perception towards Covid-19 vaccines

KUCHING (Sept 1): The Covid-19 Response Team from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is conducting a Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAP) survey to understand public perception and understanding towards Covid-19 vaccines and their effectiveness.

The response team hopes that through the KAP survey, they can tailor educational posters to address misconceptions and knowledge gaps about the pandemic.

The KAP survey starts with a demographic background (gender, age, place of residence, occupation, if one is a healthworker, has been tested positive with Covid-19) as well as the survey participant’s main source of Covid-19 information and updates.

The survey also asks if the participant has received their vaccination or if they have registered for vaccination.

The next page will be on the participant’s knowledge and perception towards Covid-19 and vaccines, where it asks about how Covid-19 is spread, its symptoms, how to reduce the risk of infection, how important vaccines are in combatting the Covid-19 pandemic and if Covid-19 vaccines are effective in preventing infection and transmission, among others.

It also asks about the adoption of ‘new normal’ practices, which looks into the lifestyle and standard operating procedures that should be followed and participants can choose the between 1 to 5, with 5 being strongly agree and 1 being strongly disagree.