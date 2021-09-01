SJK Chung Hua, Pending opens its doors for Sinovac vaccination

KUCHING (Sept 1): SJK Chung Hua at Pending here is now open to members of the public to walk in to receive their first or second dose of Sinovac vaccine this week.

In a statement, it said the vaccination drive is being managed by Tanah Puteh health clinic and it will be open from 8am to 12pm.

Those who want to receive their first dose of Sinovac vaccine can walk in to the school on Friday (Sept 3).

Those coming for the first dose must not have received any Covid-19 vaccine, and must be aged 18 and above. However, those who have not attained their 18th birthday must be accompanied by a guardian.

Eligible recipients must not experience any symptoms of illness like coughing, fever or a cold, and are not waiting for laboratory result of Covid-19 swab test.

Also, they are not currently undergoing quarantine or a close contact to Covid-19 patient.

For expecting mothers, only those in their 12th week of pregnancy and above can receive the vaccine.

As for those requiring second dose, the health clinic said they can visit the school starting today (Sept 1) until Friday (Sept 3).

Those eligible are people who have received their first dose of Sinovac vaccine, expecting mothers who are in their 12th week of pregnancy and above, not experiencing any illness like coughing, fever or a cold, and are currently not undergoing quarantine or a close contact to Covid-19 patient.

Mothers who have recently given birth (post-natal) and people who have previously contracted Covid-19 are also allowed to receive the second dose. Also, they are not currently waiting for their swab test laboratory result.

Those heading to SJK Chung Hua, Pending have to update their MySejahtera mobile app, and bring a pen and identification document or card for registration purpose.

For enquiries, members of the public can contact Tanah Puteh health clinic hotline at 082-331055.