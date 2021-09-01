State Health Dept declares two new clusters in Limbang

KUCHING (Sept 1): The State Health Department declared two new Covid-19 clusters today — a community cluster and a workplace cluster, both of which are in Limbang.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement the Menuang Baru Cluster involves Rumah Manggi Kampung Menuang Baru at Jalan Tedungan.

A total of 174 individuals have been screened, with 70 testing positive and 104 negative. Out of the 70 positive cases, 31 were reported today.

The Sebayang-Stalun Cluster involves a construction site for the Sabah-Sarawak Gasline Pipe project at Camp 4, Stalun Fly Camp and Sebayang Camp at Long Rayeh.

A total of 21 individuals have been screened, with 16 testing positive and five negative. Out of the 16 positive cases, 14 were reported today.

SDMC said all those who tested positive have been admitted to the Limbang Hospital and Limbang district quarantine and low-risk treatment centre (PKRC).

The committee also announced the end of the Duyoh Cluster and Kampung Pueh Cluster, both in Lundu, as they have not recorded any new positive cases in the last 28 days.

There are currently 131 active clusters in Sarawak — 13 of which reported 234 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that recorded new cases were KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster in Betong (75), Mapu Cluster in Tebedu (45), Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong (39), Menuang Baru Cluster in Limbang (31), Sebayang-Stalun Cluster in Limbang (14), Jero Gelasah Cluster in Subis (10), Long Urun Cluster in Belaga (6), Tanjong Kibong 2 Cluster in Sibu (5), Lubuk Bukut Cluster in Mukah (4), Kampung Simpok Cluster in Serian (2), Dijih Cluster in Selangau (1), Sungai Penyarai 2 Cluster in Tatau (1), and Nanga Pelugau Cluster in Selangau (1).