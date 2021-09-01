Taman Tunku man who threatened to rape neighbour, burn down house jailed for six months

MIRI (Sept 1): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 34-year-old man, who threatened to rape his neighbour and burn down her house, to six months in jail.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted Peter Gumbang from Taman Tunku here on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The court ordered for the sentence to run from the date of his arrest on May 15, 2021.

According to the facts of the case, on May 14, 2021, at around 6pm, while the complainant and her younger sister were home alone, Peter had gone to the front of their house and started shouting.

He began threatening the complainant saying he would burn down their house and rape the sisters if they refused to come out of the house.

Terrified, the complainant and her younger sister kept the lights off in the house until the next day.

Insp Mary Ong prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.