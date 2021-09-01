Time for Sabah to achieve self-government status – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said it is time for Sabah to achieve self-government status.

According to him, Sabah Day when gazetted is a complement to the formation of Malaysia.

“This will open the door to more opportunities for Sabah in the future, and elevate Sabah’s status as a region which was announced by the eighth Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin in Sarawak earlier this year,” Jeffrey added in his recorded speech for the 58th Sabah Day celebration shown online using the Zoom app.

The Deputy Chief Minister is very optimistic that Sabah Day will be gazetted and become Sabah’s official celebration starting next year.

“The Chief Minister basically agreed with the proposed gazetting of Sabah Day and so did the other Cabinet members,” he added.

Jeffrey also said the proposal paper was in the process of being finalized and would be tabled in the Cabinet for further action.

The Sabah Day celebration yesterday was broadcast live hybrid from the SAPP headquarters in Likas, Kota Kinabalu.

It had to be held virtually due to SOP compliance.

A total of 300 participants participated during the video conferencing consisting of leaders from SAPP, STAR and party members as well as activists from various NGOs such as Mosik, Sorak Sabah, Mondopitan, Padaras and others.

Veteran political figure Datuk Haji Mohd Noor Mansoor called on Sabah leaders to act more boldly and immediately realize the dream of gazetting Sabah Day.

“If Sarawak can proudly celebrate 22nd of July every year since 2016 as Sarawak Day, why not us with Sabah Day,” he asserted.

The former Finance Minister during the Berjaya government also asked the people of Sabah to always be united and not to follow immature political culture.

He also reminded that Malaysia was only formed as a new Federation on 16 September 1963, 58 years ago.

Recalling the events on 31st August 1963, he said Sir William Goode, the Governor of North Borneo (Sabah) had issued a statement regarding Sabah Day, Sabah self-government and the Independence of Sabah being end of British rule.

SAPP president Datuk Yong Teck Lee has high hopes and confidence that Sabah Day is gazetted and officially celebrated by the government on every August 31 will become a reality.

Yong also expressed excitement over the positive developments among the people of Sabah, corporate bodies and political leaders who have started putting the hashtag “Sabah Day” in the social media network.

“Sabah Day is the struggle of all of us, 2023 is one of the greatest challenges that is the 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Sabah Day. Hopefully we will be able to celebrate it on a large scale throughout Sabah,” he added.

Yong, who is also an appointed State Assemblyman, called on activists to continue their efforts to educate the community on the history of Sabah and work hard to promote Sabah Day.

Japiril Suhaimin, third time organizing chairman of the celebration, concluded that the Sabah Day celebration has proved that SAPP and STAR have always been consistent in their struggle.

He thanked all the participants from all over Sabah as well as those Sabahans abroad who stay in the Peninsula.

He added that apart from participation through the Zoom app, the organizers have also shared it via live Facebook.