Two men in Miri arrested for coconut theft

MIRI (Sept 1): Police arrested two men on Tuesday for allegedly stealing coconuts from the back of a house in Pujut Tanjung Batu here.

The two 47-year-olds were arrested at around 3pm after police received a report from the homeowner.

Prior to the arrests, the homeowner saw two men behind her house — one was climbing the coconut tree, while the other one was collecting the fruit.

She warned the men not to steal the coconuts but they ignored her and continued to help themselves to the fruits of her labour.

This prompted the woman to lodge a police report.

Police are investigating the case under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.