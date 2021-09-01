Woman among 9 arrested during drug raids in Bau

KUCHING (Sept 1): A total of nine suspects, one of whom is a woman, were arrested during three separate drug raids in Bau.

In a statement today, Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the first raid was carried out at a house in Kampung Bunga Rampai around 5pm yesterday (Aug 31).

“There, five male suspects and one female suspect were arrested. Drugs believed to be syabu weighing at 3.88 grams worth RM380 were also found in their possession,” said Poge.

He said the drugs, which were found inside two plastic packets, are believed to be the remaining portion of drugs belonging to the suspects.

During the raid, all six suspects tried to escape from the house through the back door but were stopped by police, he said.

All the suspects later tested positive for methamphetamine at the Bau district police headquarters.

The second raid at a house in Kampung Segong around 7am this morning and saw the arrest of a male suspect.

“The male suspect was found loitering in front of his house when police arrived at the house for the raid,” said Poge.

During checks, police found a packet of drugs believed to be syabu kept inside a sling bag, which allegedly belonged to the suspect.

He also tested positive for drugs.

At around 10am in the same village, police conducted the third raid, which saw the arrest of two male suspects after they were found with two plastic packets of drugs, believed to be syabu, in their bedroom.

“Both suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine,” added Poge.

All three cases are being investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.