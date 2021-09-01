Yatim’s disappointing triathlon in Slovakia

KOTA KINABALU: Yatim Zainal Abidin’s much anticipated participation in the world middle distance triathlon race ended in disappointment.

Yatim started the Challenge-Family The Championship race in Samorin, Slovakia last Saturday but withdrew halfway into the swimming section of the race.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” Yatim expressed in a WhatsApp message on Tuesday.

The seasoned triathlete cited health and safety reasons for the premature end to the race, which he has consistently trained and prepared for after he qualified in November 2019.

He recalled of suffering sudden pain on his legs shortly after the start of the swimming section and it became worse as he tried to brave the open sea with a temperature of 17 degree Celsius.

“I slowly felt cramp on my legs…my heart beat was unstable too. I’ve lost my focus as a result.

“However, I tried to ignore the problems I faced. I kept on swimming and tried different strokes but something happened after the 800m mark.

“My arms and legs, I can’t react well. So, I decided to pull out from the race. On the rescue boat, I was shivering, suffered leg cramps and my heart beat went up too.

“It’s very disappointing because I have prepared and trained hard for a very long time just to get here (Samorin).

“I do have regret but at the end of the day, safety comes first…that’s the most important thing,” added Yatim, who contested in the individual 45-year-old and above age group of the middle distance triathlon featuring 1.9km swimming, 90km cycling and 21.1km running.

Yatim vowed to return better and stronger than ever when the opportunity comes again.

The 45-year-old revealed he will return to his usual routine and continue to work hard in training.

“I certainly want to race again (in The Championship). I want to make a comeback with a strong mindset and physically ready,” he said.

Towards this end, Yatim expressed thank – and apologised – to all including sponsors and supporters who have helped him to realise his dream of taking part in the world class competition.