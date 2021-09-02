2,800 Sibu students to receive YS’ school uniform assistance vouchers

SIBU (Sept 2): A total of 2,800 students from Sibu Division will receive Yayasan Sarawak’s school uniform assistance vouchers this year.

Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng said from the total number, 1,850 students are from Sibu, 450 from Selangau and 500 from Kanowit.

He said the vouchers worth RM200 each would be distributed to students whose parents are registered under e-kasih programme, parents listed under the poor and hardcore poor categories, and students with special needs.

He said priority is given to those in Primary 1 and Form 1.

“I urge all vendors involved in this programme to give the students good quality products and quantity befitting the vouchers’ worth.

“Do not take advantage to make profit. I also want parents to check to make sure the value of the school items bought match the value of the vouchers,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He also said parents must check with the schools which have collaboration with the vendors on the school uniform collection.