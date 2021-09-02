65.1 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated, says JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): A total of 65.1 per cent of the adult population in the country, or 15,241,655 individuals, have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

An infographic shared by the committee on Twitter also showed 85.1 per cent, or 19,932,137 individuals, have received the first dose, bringing to a total of 35,150,474 doses of the vaccine having been dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) until yesterday.

According to JKJAV, 61 per cent of the country’s population had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, while 46.7 per cent have completed both doses.

On the daily vaccination rate, the number of doses dispensed yesterday was 398,134 doses, with 188,780 being the first dose and 209,354 doses to second dose recipients.

PICK was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama

Latest percentage of Malaysian adult population vaccination rate as of 1 September 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/SFOzMoIfn0 — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) September 2, 2021