Avoid Jln Padungan, Jln Tan Sri William Tan if not going for Covid tests – OCPD

KUCHING (Sept 2): Road users who are not heading to Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Community Hall for drive-through Covid-19 swab tests are advised to avoid Jalan Padungan and Jalan Tan Sri William Tan to lessen the volume of traffic there.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement yesterday said new diversions along both roads have been set up to queue and manage vehicles leading to the drive-through area with immediate effect.

“These diversions will start every day from 6.30am to manage the congestion,” he said.

He added that road users are also advised to follow instructions from the police and other enforcement agencies in the area to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

“Vehicle are also not allowed to park along the road shoulders and action can be taken against offenders under the Road Transport Act 1987.”

Ahsmon also advised those who needs to drive to the city centre to plan their routes accordingly.

For more information, contact Kuching traffic police on 082-241133.