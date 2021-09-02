Beluru in dire need of bank, fire station

MIRI (Sept 2): Small and rural Beluru needs a fair share of development fund to finance its expansion and the building of infrastructure facilities.

Deputy head of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram branch, Elias Lipi Mat, in a press statement yesterday said it is high time for the state and federal governments to consider building a Fire and Rescue station and open at least a bank branch in Beluru.

“We do not understand why the governments still fail to provide these vital facilities for the people of Bakong which has two other smaller towns – Beluru and Lapok,” he said.

Elias, who is also PKR coordinator for Marudi constituency said both facilities were important to the local people as the closest banks and fire stations are one to two hours away by road.

“A fire station is vital in the event of fires as there are many longhouses in the area. The people now rely on volunteer firefighters.

“Imagine if a fire breaks out, how long will it take for an actual fire team to arrive here from Miri? A least one hour, depending on the location,” he said.

Elias also said it is high time that Bakong and Lapok folk have a bank branch in their midst.

“A return trip to Miri using private four-wheel-drive (4WD) is high, not to include accommodation and food when they have to cash their government aid vouchers.

“If there is a bank such as Bank Simpanan National (BSN) here, it would definitely reduce the cost and energy put in,” he said.

He added that more facilities and developments were needed by people in this rural area, but Beluru and Lapok have not changed much since Independence 58 years ago.