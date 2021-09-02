CM: Tegas Digital Village to help promote digital innovation, entrepreneurship in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) Digital Village (TDV) at Sama Jaya High Tech Park here will facilitate technology transfer and commercialisation, as well as promote digital innovation and entrepreneurship in the State.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said TDV is for young Sarawakians to create, process, and promote their products using new technology.

He said the products would not be confined to commodities and goods but also include intellectual property, especially for those who have the innovation and creativity to produce intellectual products that can be used by the international market.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel.

“Actually the TDV is a test lab. It has a space that is equipped to extend the latest technology devices that can be used to produce and process new products.

“Our entrepreneurs can make use of this facility, where inside there are ample spaces that can be used as offices for our budding digital entrepreneurs,” he told a press conference after a site visit today.

Abang Johari said the working space or workstations in the building would be rented out to budding entrepreneurs adding that they are equipped with all the latest facilities.

He said the digital village is also linked to the various hubs in Sarawak including in Sarikei, Sibu, and Miri.

Abang Johari explained the hubs in the State are based on the incubator system, where the products of local entrepreneurs or farmers in rural areas can be developed and connected to the TDV, and then processed and improved through the lab system.

“This village will become our test pad, where it may help to increase the yield and quality of the products produced from the rural areas.

“This village is also linked to what we called smart agriculture because through smart agriculture, the management of smart farms, there is a process to it.

“And this process can be improved over time and this is where they can also explore the possibility to enhance and improve the process involved in our smart agriculture,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he believes the process to find more products would also improve production.

“So through this new technology, I can see the future of Sarawak is bright.

“I thank Tegas for successfully implementing this project because it helps me to deliver my promise to provide a digital village to the young entrepreneurs in Sarawak,” he added.