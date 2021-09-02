CM to launch Skybridge today

KOTA KINABALU: The Skybridge linking Asia City to Oceanus Waterfront Mall is set to be launched today by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

The project is part of the urban transport masterplan for Kota Kinabalu central business district mooted by City Hall in 2017.

The objective of the master plan is to upgrade and improve urban transport facilities including traffic system and public transport infrastructure; improve pedestrian safety and convenience with covered walkway and overhead pedestrian link bridge; and improve urban environment with better landscape and streetscape.

Besides safe pedestrian crossing, the Skybridge will also boost shopping and tourism activities by linking Asia City, Api-Api center, Centre Point Sabah, Warisan Square, Marina Court Resort Hotel and Condominium and Oceanus Waterfront Mall.