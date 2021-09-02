Covid-19: 2,329 cases, new cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 2,329 new Covid-19 cases on September 2, with one new cluster, Kluster Jalan Pahlawan here.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said about half of the cases were from backlogs, 878 (37.7%) from samples taken 2-3 days ago, 132 (5.8%) from samples taken 4-5 days ago and 219 (9.4%) were detected from cases five days ago.

“Screening among close contacts was the main contributor to the overall number of cases 1379 (59.2%), symptomatic screening 658 cases (28.3%) and 82 cases from existing clusters.

“A total of 2168 out of 2329 are Malaysian citizens and 161 are foreigners. There were 25 prisoners in the total number of cases,” he said.

Masidi added that 1560 patients were in Category 2, 668 in Category 1, nine people in Category 3, four people in Category 4 and 13 people in category 5.

Another 75 cases are still under investigation.

On the vaccination rate, Masidi reiterated that almost 41% of Sabah adult population have been vaccinated and the daily target for this immunisation program in Sabah are 60,000 doses.

“Sabah hopes to obtain the distribution of 2,889,150 doses of vaccine for September to enable the State Health Department to increase the vaccination rate this month,” he said.