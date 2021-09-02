Covid-19: Bukit Mabong becomes Sarawak’s 31st red zone – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 2): Bukit Mabong District has been classified as red zone from yellow today after recording 58 local Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, with 38 newly reported today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the state new has 31 red zone districts altogether.

The other red zone districts were Limbang, Meradong, Beluru, Sarikei, Lubok Antu, Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 29,493 local cases to date.

Orange zone districts meanwhile were Lawas, Marudi and Sebauh which recorded a total of 103 local cases so far.

Yellow zones districts were Kabong, Matu, Daro, Telang Usan and Julau with a total of 50 local cases to date.

Tanjung Manis remained as the state’s sole green zone.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued 34 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations since yesterday, where 31 were issued in Kuching, two in Sibu and one in Bintulu.

Among the offences were loitering in public places after 10pm without valid reason (23), not scanning MySejahtera/writing personal information before entering premises (7), not wearing face mask (3) and no inter-district permit (1).

SDMC said the state police so far had issued a total of 10,435 SOP compounds since the Movement Control Order was implemented on March 18 last year.

Meanwhile, the Local Government and Housing Ministry issued one compound in the Sibu Rural District Council jurisdiction for incomplete Covid-19 registration log book since yesterday.

This brought the total number of compounds issued by the ministry since Feb 1 to-date to 1,444.