Covid-19: Record 2,992 cases for Sarawak today, in second place behind Selangor

KUCHING (Sept 2): Sarawak reported a new record high of 2,992 Covid-19 cases today, moving ever closer to the 3,000-mark.

The State’s previous record high was 2,548 cases reported on Aug 20.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today’s cases brought the State’s cumulative figure to 121,964.

He said Sarawak also placed second on the table behind Selangor, which reported 4,073 cases today.

“The country recorded 20,988 cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 1,786,004 cases,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Other states that reported four-digit cases today were Kedah (2,455), Sabah (2,329), Johor (2,145), Penang (1,600), and Kelantan (1,247).

Also reporting new cases were Perak (990), Terengganu (987), Kuala Lumpur (731), Pahang (599), Melaka (407), Negeri Sembilan (301), Putrajaya (90), Perlis (37), and Labuan (5).