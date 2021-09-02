Covid-19: Sabah, Kedah, Perak exceed 100 per cent bed occupancy – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): The bed occupancy rates at the intensive care units (ICU) treating COVID-19 patients in Sabah, Kedah and Perak have now exceeded 100 per cent, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said as of yesterday, Sabah had 145 beds or 126 per cent being used at the ICUs, followed by Kedah at 121 per cent with 104 beds, and Perak at 107 per cent with 90 beds.

Sharing information through infographics on his Twitter account today, Dr Noor Hisham said other states such as Selangor, Kelantan, Penang and Johor showed the ICU bed usage at almost 100 per cent, with Selangor and Kelantan at 99 per cent each, Penang (96 per cent) and Johor (95 per cent).

Throughout Malaysia, the rate of hospital bed occupancy in the ICUs reached 90 per cent while the non-ICU bed usage was at 78 per cent yesterday. – Bernama