Covid-19: Seven more fatalities in Sarawak as it hits all time high of 2,992 new cases

KUCHING (Sept 2): Seven more Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Sarawak today as it recorded its highest daily cases of 2,992.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), two of the deaths were brought-in-dead (BID), from Tebedu and Song.

All in all the total number of deaths the state has recorded so far was 540.

Meanwhile, some 45 per cent or 1,342 of the new cases today were recorded in Kuching, followed by Sibu (282), Samarahan (147), Lundu (134), Betong (117), Bintulu (110) and Lubok Antu (105).

This brought the state’s cumulative cases to 121,964, said SDMC.

Out of the new cases today, 99.8 per cent or 2,986 were under category one or asymptomatic, and category two or mildly symptomatic.

One case was category 3 with lung disease, two were category 4 with lung disease and required oxygen support, and three in Category 5 with lung infections and requiring ventilator support.

The BID case from Tebedu invovled a 68-year-old woman who was brought to Serian Hospital and had tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 30. The woman had high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease.

The BID from Song was of a 78-year-old woman who was brought to Kapit Hospital. She was tested positive on Aug 30, and had high blood pressure and a history of stroke.

Kuching also recorded two deaths at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) involving an 81-year-old woman who was tested positive for Covid-19 on August 24; and a 77-year-old man who tested positive on Sept 1.

The 81-year-old woman had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, dislipidemia and stroke; while the 77-year-old man had high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

The other death involved a 68-year-old man from Sri Aman who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 30 after he was brought into the SGH.

He had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes.

Another death was of a 40-year-old woman from Sibu who tested positive on July 26.

Died at the Sibu Hospital, the woman had a history of chronic liver disease and heart disease.

The last death was of a 56-year-old woman from Subis who tested positive on Aug 23 after being brought to the Miri Hospital.

She had a history of high blood pressure and dislipidemia.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 2,151 of the new cases today were detected from contact tracing, where 203 were symptomatic.

Another 234 cases were detected from existing clusters where four were symptomatic, while 307 were detected during screening of symptomatic patients at health clinics.

A total of 298 new cases were detected during other screenings at health facilities where 33 were symptomatic.

There were also two imported cases of individuals returning from Sabah, and none of them were symptomatic, SDMC added.

At the same time, 968 cases have recovered and were discharged from hospitals and low-risk Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centres (PKRC) all over the state today.

SGH and Kuching PKRC reported 398 recoveries and discharged today; Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) PKRC (238); Serian PKRC (138); Kapit Hospital and PKRC (52); Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (50); Sibu Hospital and PKRC (32); Betong PKRC (25); Miri Hospital and PKRC (16); Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (11); Mukah PKRC (4); and Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (4).

Sarawak today recorded a recovery rate of 76.35 per cent or 93,123 individuals to date out of the cumulative 121,964 cases.

Currently, 28,091 active cases were being hospitalised in the state, where 51 were in intensive care units (ICUs), and 18 required intubation.