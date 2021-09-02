Dr Noor Hisham receives International Surgical Fellowship Award

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): Health director-general (DG) Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has received the International Surgical Fellowship Award from the International Society of Surgery (ISS).

He received the recognition during “The Virtual Surgical Week” (VSW 2021), which is from Aug 30 until tomorrow (Sept 3).

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin shared the good news on his Twitter account.

“Congratulations @DGHisham on the recognition of the ‘International Surgical Society Fellowship Award’. It is also a recognition for Malaysia. Well done!,” he said.

Also receiving the recognition were Dr Gaurav Agrawal of India and Dr Yousef Saleh Al-Alawi (Saudi Arabia).

When contacted by Bernama, Dr Noor Hisham expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

“Alhamdulilah,” said Dr Noor Hisham, who was once a supreme council member of the ISS executive committee for five years (2017–2019, 2019–2021).

He had previously received the BrandLaureate Award – Leadership Brand Excellence 2020 from The World Brands Foundation.

Last year, China Global Television Network (CGTN) named him among the top three global doctors in the war against Covid-19. The other two were US infectious diseases specialist Dr Anthony Fauci and New Zealand Health DG Dr Ashley Bloomfield. – Bernama