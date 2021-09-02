Driver killed after car crashes into tree and catches fire in Miri

MIRI (Sept 2): A 61-year-old driver was killed after he crashed his car into a tree at Jalan Taman Awam last night (Sept 1).

Firefighters responding to a report received at 10.50pm found Tan Kaw Tee trapped inside the burning vehicle.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the car was involved in a single vehicle accident and skidded before it crashed into the tree and caught fire.

The operation commander reported that the car was 100 per cent burnt.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters managed to recover the victim’s body and handed it over to the police.

The body was later brought to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem.