Eight new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Sarawak Health Department has declared eight new Covid-19 clusters, five of which are workplace clusters and the rest community clusters.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in today’s update on the pandemic said two workplace clusters in Kuching – the Usaha Jaya Dua Cluster and the Jalan Semeba Industrial Cluster – had reported 41 cases and 32 cases respectively including the index case.

The Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua Cluster involved an electronic factory located at the Sama Jaya High Tech Park at Jalan Usaha Jaya, and the Jalan Semeba Industrial Cluster involved a factory situated at Jalan Semeba, said SDMC.

The committee said another workplace cluster in Bintulu dubbed the Galaxy Cluster had reported 41 cases including the index case out of 166 screened, while 125 other individuals were still waiting for their lab test results.

This cluster involved workers and crew members of a vessel providing supplies to rural coastal area along the Bintulu waters.

Another workplace cluster in Bintulu was the Jalan Bintulu-Bakun Cluster, which had recorded 19 cases including the index case out of 20 screened.

SDMC said 18 of the cases were newly reported today, while one was still waiting for lab test result.

This cluster involved workers and residents of an palm oil plantation site which has been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) along Jalan Bintulu-Bakun in Bintulu.

SDMC said the other workplace cluster – the Sepom Cluster in Serian – had reported 45 cases including the index case out of 52 screened, while seven were still waiting for their lab test results.

This cluster involved workers and residents of an palm oil processing factory – Serian Palm Oil Mill Sdn Bhd (Sepom) at Jalan Mongkos.

SDMC said the Kampung Dangak Cluster in Kuching reported 19 cases including the index case, and three were newly reported today.

This cluster involved residents of Kampung Dangak located at Jalan Stephon Yong.

The Maxbi Libai Cluster in Subis reported 93 cases including the index case out of 266 screened, where six were newly reported today and five were still waiting for their lab test results.

This cluster involved residents of a longhouse at Sungai Libai, Batu Niah, Subis, which had been placed under the EMCO.

The Kampung Panggil Cluster in Sri Aman reported 55 cases including the index case out of 222 screened, and 128 were still waiting for their lab test results.

This cluster involved residents of four longhouses in Kampung Panggil and Kampung Nyelam in Sri Aman, SDMC added.

Meanwhile, the Benteng Sri Aman Cluster in Sri Aman and Kampung Semban Cluster in Kuching have ended today after no new cases emerged from there in the last 28 days.

To date, Sarawak still has 137 active clusters.

SDMC said while 118 of these active clusters reported no new cases, while 14 registered new infections today.

The Long Urun Cluster topped the list with 93 new cases followed by the Bungey 2 Cluster (76), KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster (11), Kampung Muara Tebas 2 Cluster (7), Jero Gelasah Cluster (7) and Tanjong Kibong 2 Cluster (2).

Other clusters that registered one new case each were Sega Cluster, Lang Maktub Cluster, Sungai Menok Cluster, Kluster Nanga Pelugau Cluster, Ladang 0004 Kuala Baram Cluster, Jalan Kilang Pending Cluster, Bandar Baru Mukah Cluster and Belinggai Ulu Niah Cluster.