Electrical appliances in Medan Assyakirin restaurant cause fire

BINTULU (Sept 2): Electrical appliances in a restaurant at Medan Assyakirin caught fire early this morning.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said firefighters from Bintulu fire station went to the scene after receiving a report around 12.27am.

He said upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters spotted smoke coming out of the premises.

“The fire involved electrical appliances in the building, namely the air conditioner and CCTV computer,” he said.

The firefighters managed to put out the fire and no one was injured in the incident, he said.

Wan Kamarudin added the fire was contained and did not cause any damage to the structure of the building.