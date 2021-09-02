Electronic vote casting could be way to hold polls amid pandemic – Karim

KUCHING (Sept 2): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says the casting of votes electronically could be a way for elections to be held in the future amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He suggested that the Election Commission (EC) explore making changes to the current system in a way that would encourage more voters to exercise their rights.

“Maybe one day we will opt for digital (e-voting), maybe our election mode can be changed. But for now, it’s good to prolong the election period, or perhaps use MySejahtera to vote?

“What matters is that the system works fine and the election results will not be tempered with,” he said at the launch of Sarawak Sports Challenge Virtual Run here today.

He said under the current mode, voters will have to queue at their respective polling stations and wait for their turn to cast their ballot.

This, he added, may cause inconvenience to certain voters such as senior citizens.

“They have to go to the polling station, queue either in the hot sun or in the rain. If scanning (e-voting) can be used, why not?”

The Asajaya assemblyman said he would support any new measures introduced by the EC to ensure the safety and wellbeing of voters during this pandemic.

He said if the EC felt that a staggered election is required as a control measure to hold the next state election in a safe manner, he would be fully behind it.

“We also need to see if Sarawak or Peninsular Malaysia has achieved herd immunity so that the virus won’t spread and pose a threat to lives.

“It depends on the government and the EC to decide whether the election shall be a short or a long one. But we want what is best for the people,” he added.

Abdul Karim said he had come across some articles pointing out that the elections in the 80s were held in a prolonged manner.

“Last time was due to logistics but this time, maybe dragging on an election can be adopted to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

To a question, he said he believes voters these days are more informed and already know who they will vote for.

As such, he said prolonging the election period should not be an issue or a challenge to the contending parties in the next polls.