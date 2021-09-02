Five markets in MPP area to be closed after exposure to Covid-19

KUCHING (Sept 2): Five markets in the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) jurisdiction will be closed starting tomorrow (Sept 3) after being exposed to Covid-19.

According to Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) deputy chairman Dato Ahmad Ibrahim, this was to allow for sanitation works to be done at the markets as well as to carry out active case detection (ACD) exercise to those who were exposed.

The affected markets are the Kota Padawan Market, Kota Sentosa Market, Sungai Maong Market, Cat’s Walk Night Street Market and the Taman Desa Wira Temporary Hawkers Centre, said Ahmad.

He said the notice was issued by the order of the Malaysian Health Ministry (KKM) and only KKM can direct their reopening.

“Yes, plus KKM needs to do swab test on all stall operators, traders and MPP Staff manning the markets,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng when contacted said two markets within the city council’s jurisdiction have also been closed after being exposed to Covid-19.

He said the markets were in Petanak and Kenyalang, which have been closed since August 30, and their re-opening would be announced later.

He said he hoped that the ACD can be completed within two weeks so that traders who are negative from the virus, could then return upon re-opening.