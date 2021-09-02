Give priority to local engineers in spearheading state’s development – IEM Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) Sarawak Branch has called on the state government to give priority to local engineers in spearheading development in Sarawak because being locals they know the state better.

The request was made by IEM Sarawak Branch chairman Dato Janang Bungsu during courtesy call on Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia by a delegation from IEM led by him yesterday.

Janang noted that Sarawak’s development is still vigorous and is attracting many engineers from other states.

The courtesy call was to brief Abang Johari on the progress of the construction of the International Engineering Center (IntEC).

Janang said the Sarawak government had allocated land in the Samarahan area and also agreed to allocate a matching grant for the construction of InTEC building.

“IEM Sarawak Branch will procure a unit of shophouse to be used as a temporary centre for IntEC in order to enable us to conduct activities such as seminars and short courses aim to develop, instil and enhance the engineering knowledge of engineers in Sarawak.

“The state is also gearing up to digitalization, so we hope that engineers too will embark into digital technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in engineering,” he told reporters after the courtesy call.

IEM Sarawak Branch was established in 1968 with a membership of 4,601 people (as of December 2020) consisting of professional engineers and graduates in the field of engineering and has offices operating in Kuching and Miri.

Also present during the visit was immediate past chairman Haidel Heli.