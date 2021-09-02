Johor to reward boccia silver medalist Wei Lun – MB

JOHOR BAHRU (Sept 2): The Johor government is set to reward Chew Wei Lun for winning the silver medal in boccia at the Tokyo Paralympics yesterday.

In congratulating the Muar-born athlete, Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad said although Wei Lun was not among the medal hopefuls, the athlete still did his best to contribute a medal on his Paralympic debut.

“For that, the state government wants to show its appreciation to Wei Lun and I will raise this matter (reward),” he told reporters after a programme on job survey and handing over of laptops at the State Education Department here today.

Hasni, who said this when asked what kind of reward would be given to Wei Lun for winning silver in the mixed individual BC1 (physical impairment) category, also confirmed that an announcement on the reward would be made at the Johor State Assembly, which will resume on Monday (Sept 6).

Meanwhile, the Johor Royal family, through its official Facebook page ‘The Royal Johor’, also congratulated Wei Lun, who is a former student of Cerebral Palsy Johor.

Wei Lun, 26, who created history by becoming the first national boccia player to win a medal in the Paralympics, lost 4-2 to defending champion David Smith of Great Britain at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo yesterday.

Wei Lun, who is the world number 11 and Asian number five, had advanced to the final after beating Portugal’s Andre Ramos 9-5 in the last four. – Bernama