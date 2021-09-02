KDC reduces market trading days, shortens hours due to rising Covid cases

KAPIT (Sept 2): The Kapit District Council (KDC) has reduced the number of trading days for markets under its jurisdiction to four times a week.

When contacted, KDC chairman Lating Minggang said this was in view of the rising number of new Covid-19 cases detected here over the past week.

He said under KDC’s tightened standard operating procedures (SOPs) to help contain the spread of Covid-19, the markets will now only operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 6am to 12 noon.

The markets were previously also open on Saturdays and from 6am to 2pm.

Lating said after the markets close for the day, cleaners would carry out cleaning and sanitisation work.

The market places under the council are Terasang Market, Kapit Night Street Market, and Pasar Tamu, as well as the markets in Song and Belaga.

Lating added KDC required hawkers and customers to have completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

He said enforcement staff would be stationed at the various entry points to ensure everyone has their temperature taken, uses the prepared hand sanitiser, and registers their particulars either via MySejahtera or in the record book.

Yesterday, Kapit District reported 33 new Covid-19 cases.