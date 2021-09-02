Mild quake detected in Semporna, no tremors felt

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 2): A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was detected in Semporna, about 530 kilometres (km) southeast of here, at 1.45pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said the epicentre was 10km south of Kunak and occurred at a depth of 10km.

“Tremors may have been felt around Semporna and Kunak, Sabah. MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation,” said the statement.

Semporna Disaster Operations Control Centre chairman Juraimin Jadil when contacted by Bernama said no tremors were felt and that the residents carried out their daily activities as usual.

“Nothing happened,” he said.

Semporna Fire and Rescue Department chief Fazizul Hizam Borhan said his department had not received any reports on quake-related tremors.

“The situation here is calm,” he said. – Bernama