Ministries set ceiling price for Covid-19 Antigen rapid test kits

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) and Ministry of Health (MoH) have set the wholesale and retail ceiling price for Covid-19 Antigen rapid test kits to facilitate self-testing.

A statement jointly issued by KPDNHEP Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said a self-test kit would be capped at RM16 each for wholesale and RM19.90 each for retail.

“The ceiling price will take effect on Sept 5 under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and the Control of Supply Act 1961,” said the statement issued today.

KPDNHEP said the ceiling price was determined after price monitoring at premises and pharmacies across the country.

It said feedback was also obtained from government agencies such as the Medical Devices Authority (MDA), MoH, and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

The ministry said it also held discussions with manufacturers, importers, retailers, and pharmaceutical associations before setting the ceiling price.

Stern action would be taken against traders who fail to comply with the regulation and offenders will be prosecuted under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Individual traders caught selling the kits above the ceiling price can be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed not more than three years, or both, or issued compounds of up to RM50,000.

Companies found guilty of the offence can face a maximum fine of RM500,000 or compounds of up to RM250,000.

KPDNHEP has come up with platforms for the community to channel their complaints on the matter as well as set up a People’s Complaints Action Squad (STAR) to look into complaints more effectively.

Consumers with complaints on the ceiling price can contact [email protected], 1800-886800, Ez ADU app, Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) on 03-88826245 or 03-88826088, or 019-2794317 (WhatsApp).