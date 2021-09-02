Ministry to provide residence at minimum rent for groups affected by Covid-19 pandemic

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 2): The Ministry of Housing and Local Government will be providing residence for groups affected by Covid-19 at minimum rent for at least two years, said its Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said he would be announcing further information on the residence aid initiative for residents affected by Covid-19 pandemic which will be among his primary focus when leading the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) on Monday.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had given a major impact in terms of the people’s economy as some had lost their jobs and were unable to cope with daily expenses as well as paying rent and among them were hawkers, petty traders and residents of the People’s Housing Project (PPR).

“Not only they lost their jobs, they also lost the roof above their head when they could not pay the rent,” he said in the first media conference here today after being appointed to the post by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last week.

Reezal Merican began his official duty at KPKT yesterday.

Reezal Merican said KPKT would continue the Community Vaccination Mobilisation Programme (Movak 2.0) by focusing on PPR residents and petty traders in six states with low vaccination rates namely Terengganu, Perak, Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Sabah

“I have asked my officers to provide data on the target groups living in 140 PPR throughout the country as well as petty traders who have yet to be vaccinated.

He said the Health Ministry (MOH) has provided 80,000 vaccine doses for Movak programme and 33,000 in the target groups nationwide have received the vaccine so far.

Reezal Merican said he would be holding meetings with Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on additional vaccine supply to step up vaccination under Movak 2.0.

Working under the concept of the Malaysian Family, Reezal Merican he would ensure KPKT plans proceeded smoothly to ensure a safe environment for the people to carry out normal life. — Bernama