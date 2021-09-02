Habitual offender arrested fourth time for illegal gambling in Matang Jaya

KUCHING (Sept 2): A man who has three past criminal records for illegal online gambling activities was again arrested for the same offence yesterday (Sept 1) at a Matang Jaya coffee shop around 3.15pm.

In a statement, Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said police also seized a handphone and RM150 from the 38-year-old suspect.

“During interrogation, the suspect admitted to police that he was selling top-ups for illegal online gambling websites,” said Aidil.

He added that the raid and arrest were carried out by a team from the district’s Criminal Investigation Department.

The suspect from Jalan Matang is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

If convicted, the suspect could face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or three years in prison.