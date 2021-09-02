NRP: Melaka to move into Phase 2, N Sembilan to Phase 3 beginning Sept 4

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): Melaka is set to move into Phase Two, and Negeri Sembilan into Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) beginning this Saturday (Sept 4), says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was made by the National Security Council (NSC) Special Meeting, which also unanimously agreed for it to be henceforth known as the Pandemic Management Special Committee.

He said the special committee would also involve representatives from opposition parties as part of a collective effort to involve all stakeholders.

“This is to ensure that the country’s recovery goes according to plan, in line with the spirit of the ‘Malaysian Family’,” he said in a media statement today.

The prime minister also said the meeting had agreed to open the tourism sector in several destinations under the travel bubble programme, based on set conditions.

Ismail Sabri said for a start, Langkawi had been selected as a pilot project to be reopened to local tourists beginning Sept 16, while other tourist destinations would be allowed to operate when the vaccination rate in the localities reach 80 per cent.

The prime minister also expressed confidence that Malaysia was on the right track towards recovery as the average infection rate (R-naught) in the country dipped below 1.0 today, the first time in several months.

He said based on projected data by the The Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), the average vaccination rate in each state was expected to reach 80 per cent of the adult population by the end of this month.

“I believe that 100 per cent vaccination rate will be achieved by the end of October this year, thus providing protection to Malaysian families,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister stressed that Malaysians need to be prepared to live with Covid-19 as an endemic after October..

“Therefore, the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) has been requested to present new pandemic and endemic strategies that are appropriate.

“I welcome the suggestions on efforts to make behavioral changes, as announced by the MOH on Sept 1, 2021. The ‘Malaysian Family’ needs to be aware that eventually we will have to live with Covid-19, just like the rest of the world,” he said. – Bernama