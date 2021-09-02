PAS, BN, Bersatu coalition to remain until the next GE – Tuan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man today said the coalition of PAS, Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will remain until the next general election (GE).

Tuan Ibrahim told Malay daily Berita Harian that the relationship between his party and Umno in the Muafakat Nasional (MN) coalition is in good shape despite not having any meeting at the moment.

He added that online meetings between PAS and Umno have been held to strengthen their relationship.

“In addition to online discussions, regular meetings were also held between the two party leaders, only formal meetings could not be held due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will have a formal MN meeting in the near future, but the exact date has not been set,” he was quoted saying.

Tuan Ibrahim who is also Kubang Kerian MP said that the current government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was the result of cooperation between the three parties.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as the ninth prime minister of Malaysia on September 21 after receiving support from 114 federal lawmakers making up the majority of the Dewan Rakyat.

The other candidate is Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who has only managed to secure 105 support from his bloc. – MalayMail