Pharmacies caught off guard by test kit ceiling price

KOTA KINABALU: Healthcare facilities and pharmacies have been caught off guard on the immediate reduction of the ceiling price of Covid-19 saliva test kits to be enforced on September 5.

The ceiling retail price of the Covid-19 rapid antigen self-testing kits will be fixed at RM19.90 from Sunday while wholesale prices would be set at a maximum of RM16.

Sabah Pharmaceutical Society (SPS) president Jemima Ho said that the society took note that the government responded to the needs of the rakyat and has lowered the price of the Covid-19 saliva test kits.

“SPS understands the motive of the government for lowering the saliva test kits price is to benefit the rakyat aiming for mass testing amongst community to help the Covid-19 situation.

“SPS also understands that it is compulsory to screen staff in some sectors every two weeks, for example, the manufacturing sector.

“We welcome the new decision of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in lowering the selling price,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

However, she said all healthcare facilities and pharmacies had been caught off guard on the immediate reduction of the ceiling price of saliva test kits which would be implemented on September 5 this year.

She said the ceiling price was set at RM19.90 for consumers starting Sunday.

Unfortunately, she pointed out that the cost price of what pharmacies have in stock throughout Sabah was above RM19.90.

“Pharmacies’ selling price is recommended by the wholesaler and pharmacies do not make a huge profit from Covid-19 saliva test kits.”

Ho stressed that the Covid-19 saliva test kits as a medical device is allowed to be sold only in healthcare facilities and pharmacies as stated by the Ministry of Health on August 3 yet many test kits were sold through social media, kiosks, home sellers, supermarkets amongst others in Sabah.

She said pharmacies have been urging consumers to only purchase Medical Device Authority (MDA) approved Covid-19 test kits through the right channel.

“With the accuracy of approved saliva test kits, we will be able to control the pandemic better by breaking the chain of Covid-19, especially the Delta strains.

“We would like to urge policy makers to engage with the stakeholders before implementing a new policy and not to make decisions without pre-empting professionals.”

She said pharmacists are prepared to assist the government in their policies that are good for the rakyat.

However, she said steps to regulate prices should provide sufficient notice to all parties concerned to ensure seamless implementation of new policies.

The public are encouraged to go through the website www.mda.gov.my to see the most updated Covid-19 saliva test kits from time to time.