Police tracking down group planning to start war in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Police are tracking down a group known as ‘Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir’ (PMYT) that is believed to be spreading deviant teaching, including triggering World War III in Sabah.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said police were aware of the group’s movements and an investigation was carried out.

Acryl added that the Royal Malaysian Police had dealt with such groups in the past.

“We have not heard of such groups in a while but we have our ways in dealing with such groups in the past.

“Investigation has begun to ensure it will not cause any public concern,” he said a press conference after witnessing the handing over of duties from outgoing Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali to Datuk Idris Abdullah at the state police headquarters in Kepayan on Thursday.

Acrylic Sani was asked to comment on a recent online portal which reported that the PMYT group, led by a woman identified as Sittah Annur, had spread deviant teaching, including claims to trigger World War III in Sabah.

The group is said to have about 3,000 followers and with some 22 Telegram groups.

It is also claimed that among the followers are professionals and public servants, including policemen and army personnel.

According to security sources, Sittah, 39, and believed to be from Kelantan but residing at Shah Alam in Selangor, had told her followers that World War III would break out in Sabah and she would lead the group into battle against the enemy.

It was also reported that Sittah had used various social media platforms to share her bizarre claims, believed to be against the teachings of Islam.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani said investigation will be carried out on the claims that policemen were involved in the group.

“If it is true, we will identify them. We will however not rush the investigation as we need to collect more information, particularly on what the group is teaching.

“We will also consult the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) for advice in moving forward,” he said.

Acryl Sani added that police investigation also revealed that most of the group’s so-called members were only social media followers.