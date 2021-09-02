Re-appointed mayor speaks of challenging two years with pandemic

KUCHING (Sept 2): The ‘new normal’ requires an overhaul of attitudes towards understanding the healthcare system, observing SOP and appreciating the importance of inoculation, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“It is time now we lead the way, in moving towards an ‘endemic’ management system, just like how Singapore does. We must be prepared to live with the Covid-19 virus, by internalising the ‘new normal’.

“We are still far from winning the war, and as we continue to soldier on, it is my personal commitment, that no community shall be left behind,” he pledged after he was sworn in virtually as Mayor of Kuching South for a second term yesterday.

Wee, who was first appointed as mayor in Sept 2019, said the past two years were particularly challenging for everyone, especially the frontline workers due the Covid-19 pandemic and the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) slogan of ‘Berkhidmat Untuk Masyarakat’ has never been more meaningful.

“We have since learnt how to work together hand in hand with community leaders, NGOs, associations and the residents of Kuching South. The pandemic took away many precious things from us, but at the same time, brought us together closer than before.

“It was through the harshest of times that we realised the importance of putting aside our differences and focused on fortifying our front, by way of embracing each other’s strength,” he added.

“We learnt how to sanitise properly, maintain social distancing, wear masks and shield and adopt effective means in protecting ourselves from the virus,” he remarked.

Wee thanked the state government especially the chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato’ Sri Dr. Sim Kui Hian for their confidence in him as the mayor.

“In the past two years, everyone has been through ups and downs and, what remains constant, however, is our core belief in serving the people of Kuching South beyond self.

“This was done with high level of enthusiasm, integrity and professionalism – the principles which were strictly adhered to while discharging duties,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony took place via Zoom in the presence of Dr Sim, Local Government and Housing assistant minister Datu Dr. Penguang Manggil and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Antonio Khati Galis.

Also present were MBKS deputy mayor Hilmy Othman, acting city secretary Zainab Marzali, councillors and senior officers.

Earlier during the ceremony, Dr Sim congratulated Wee and the councillors for their reappointment and thanked them for the hard work and dedication shown towards Kuching South.

He also thanked MBKS for the use of the community hall as the Covid-19 One Stop Centre and paid tribute to the enforcement and public health teams.