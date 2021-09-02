Rina hopes to expedite welfare aid to target groups within 100 days

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun is determined to expedite the application for assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to target groups within 100 days.

She said this measure was necessary based on the 20-30 per cent increase in assistance sought from the JKM after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

“The applications (for aid) received are from genuine cases (applicants who really need assistance) and these show that many people are suffering (financially),” she said.

Based on this, Rina said several forms of aid have to be expedited such as providing guidance and business training to women in order to raise their quality of life.

“At the same time, we need to cooperate with other ministries and corporate bodies in order to help find employment for those who are affected. We have started today with Mydin (company) towards this end… we hope there will be many other collaborations later,” she said.

Rina told reporters this after visiting and extending assistance in the form of basic necessities, cash and tablets to the family of robbery victim Siti Nur Azizah Syafriadi at the People’s Housing Project in Beringin, here, today.

When asked about Siti Nur Azizah’s fate, Rina said her team would provide counselling to the teenager to help her after she lost her arm in the incident.

“Meanwhile, Mydin authorities have agreed to employ the teenager and will donate a food basket worth RM200 monthly for a period of six months.

“Her (Siti Nur Azizah) mother (Roslinawati Ya), as well as us (ministry), are willing to give guidance and also business training if she (Siti Nur Azizah) is keen to continue with her online business. However, for now, we will let her (emotional) situation be stable first,” said Rina, who hopes the police will expedite their investigation into the case.

In the incident last Thursday (Aug 26), Siti Nur Azizah, 17, was on a motorcycle to make deliveries when three men set upon her, causing her to fall and hurt herself. The snatch theft resulted in Siti Nur Azizah having one of her arms amputated caused by a bacterial infection.

Meanwhile, Roslinawati, 38, who expressed her gratitude to caring Malaysians over the fate of her eldest daughter, hopes she will persevere in her life after this.

“Yesterday, thanks to everyone’s prayers, she (Siti Nur Azizah) regained consciousness and told me that she has accepted her fate. I hope to be given the strength and support to help my daughter get back on her feet again,” she added. – Bernama