SCIB shares rises after expansion into healthcare facilities

KUCHING: Shares of Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) rose on Bursa Malaysia today as investors were positive on the company’s latest contract win, worth an estimated RM80 million.

At closing, the counter rose by one sen to 62.5 sen with 1.82 million million shares changing hands.

This comes after the group announced the acceptance of a letter of award and acceptance (LOA) from Kencana Healthcare Sdn Bhd (KHSB) for an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) to procure, supply, install, test and commission of medical equipment for the proposed development of a specialist hospital and multi-storey parking by KHSB.

The proposed development will be on the Majlis Agama Islam Johor’s waqf land located in Johor Bahru, Johor.

The contract valued at approximately of RM80 million which will be commenced for a minimum of a 10 years duration and shall be mutually extended for another five years from the date after the full completion of the contract.

SCIB group managing director/chief executive officer of SCIB, Rosland Othman expressed, “Utilizing our expertise and networking on the domestic front, we are delighted to have secured the LOA with KHSB on the EPCC contract, proving once again SCIB’s management is capable of winning contracts during this uncertain period.

“This contract sets another milestone for us as it marks the start of the expansion into healthcare facilities while also strengthening our foothold into Peninsular Malaysia.

“We decided to expand into the development of healthcare facilities because we are confident that we can utilise our expertise to great effect and subsequently provide a stepping stone towards securing more contracts in this segment.”

The primary scope of work for SCIB under the contract shall include but not limited to supplying, installing and commissioning, sourcing and negotiation for all medical equipment, which is based on the supply list that shall be provided by KHSB and endorsed by Institute Jantung Negara (IJN).

SCIB will provide all operating manual and technical operating data and documents for each equipment supplied, as well as providing all operational training for any relevant equipment or as requested by IJN.

SCIB is also tasked to ensure compliance is made with the specifications provided and certification by the Medical Device Authority and when applicable, provide test certifications and test results, if it is required by IJN.

Comprehensive maintenance is also provided for a period of 10 years from the date of installation, acceptance of supply, or commissioning of the equipment, with the first three years free and at no additional charge to KHSB.