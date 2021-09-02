SDMC: 26 more localities put under EMCO from Sept 1

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has declared 26 localities to be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update said six localities in Bintulu – Sk Ulu Segan Quarters; rental unit above Ing Hing Tyre; rental unit above Joyful Cafe; rental unit above Car Wash 63, Commerce Square; rental unit above Elaine Trading and rental unit above 101 Food Court have been placed under EMCO from Sept 1 until Sept 14.

Other localities placed under EMCO over the same period are in Sebauh – Chali Jali’s residence, Bukit Sekubong; Edwin Gaung’s residence, Sg Sujan, Pandan; and Jimbai Saban’s residence, Sg Gerong, Jalan Spur Ulu Sebauh; as well as Rh Maria, Merbong, Engkilili in Lubok Antu and Rh Walter, Munggu Demam in Sri Aman.

SDMC said three other longhouses in Sri Aman and Lubok Antu were put under EMCO from Sept 2 to Sept 15.

They are Rh Bugak Bunsi, Munggu Ubah and Rh Merong Nangkia, Jaong Strap, both in Pantu, Sri Aman; and Rh Engkabi, San Semanju in Lubok Antu.

SDMC said six other longhouses in Pakan and Julau were placed under EMCO from Sept 2 to 18.

In Pakan, they are Rh Jonathan, Beruru, Ng Kara; Rh Morris, Nyalak Ili; and Rh Ensilin, Nanga Lasi Mit; and in Julau Rh Unjah, Nanga Luau; and Rh Ayup and Rh Nyandang, both in Nanga Lasi Mit.

SDMC said two villages – Kp Serpan Laut and Kg Sampun Gerunggang in Asajaya – will be placed under EMCO from Sept 3 to Sept 16.

The committee added that four other longhouses in Betong and Saratok will also be placed under EMCO from Sept 3 to Sept 17.

They are in Betong – Rh Budol, Seruai, Spaoh and Rh Gebriel, Sg Sibau and in Saratok – Rh Mulok, Klua, Krian and Rh Jernat, Malong, Awik.

Meanwhile SDMC said the EMCO in eight other localities in Kapit, Kuching, Bau, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Belaga and Tatau have been lifted today.

They are Rh Benggau, Nanga Suit (Kapit), Kampung Bintawa Tengah and Hulu and Kampung Sg Maong 2.0 (Kuching), Kampung Sibuluh – Kampung Nowang (Bau), Pig Farming Area (Simunjan), Rh Biju, Entayau, Engkilili (Lubok Antu), Rh Adih Usang, Sungai Asap (Belaga) and Ado Bilong’s residence, Sungai Kakus (Tatau).