SDMC: EMCO extended in 30 localities in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to extend the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in 30 localities following a spike in new Covid-19 cases in the state today.

SDMC said the EMCO in Umo Daro (Block C & F) and Uma Belor (Block C & G) in Belaga have been extended from Aug 26 to Sept 8 while Rh Tunai, Nanga Bengap, Batang Ai in Lubok Antu extended from Sept 2 to Sept 8.

The EMCO at Kampung Hilir Maludam in Pusa was extended from Sept 2 to Sept 15.

At the same time, 27 other localities, all in Belaga, had their EMCO extended starting Sept 3 until Sept 9.

They are SK Long Urun; Rh Pait Awan; Lg Dulit U Dikan, Tr Clement Usang; Rh Dang Lajang, Rh Besi Balan; Kem Putra Mas Urun; Rh Robert Long Urun; Rh Udau Tedong; Rh Jangan Bunyi; rh Bisie Janea; Rh Ating Tajai; Rh John Ding Kun, Long Aie; Rh Labang Uvet; and Rh Baya Sipat.

Other localities are U Pawa, Tr Eric William Sia; U Badeng, Tr Asmidy Agau; Jambatan Urun (Tr Anthony Lerang); Tabika Kemas Long Urun and Tenaga SOLAR SEB Quarters.

The remaining eight localities are Ldg Sawit Urun 1, Ldg Sawit Urun 2, Ldg Sawit Urun 3, Ldg Sawit Urun 4, Ldg Sawit Urun 5, Ldg Sawit Urun 6, Ldg Sawit Urun 7 and Ldg Sawit Urun 8.