SDMC: Over 3.63 mln doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Sarawak as of yesterday

KUCHING (Sept 1): Over 3.63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across Sarawak as of yesterday, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Based on an infographics released on the Sarawak Disaster Information Facebook page today, over 1.78 million of the total were second doses of vaccine, meaning these individuals have been fully vaccinated.

“The remaining of over 1.85 million were the first dose of the vaccine,” said the post, which quoted the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force Sarawak.

Yesterday, 2,749 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed throughout the state.

Of the total, 1,751 were the second dose of the vaccine, while the remaining 998 doses were the first dose.

The Facebook post also shared another infographics released by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Special Committee (JKJAV), which said 87.2 per cent of the adult population in Sarawak has been fully vaccinated as of yesterday.

JKJAV added that this constituted 63.2 per cent of the state’s total population.