SMK Methodist win team category, David individual champion mathematics quiz contest

SIBU (Sept 2): SMK Methodist Sibu emerged champion in the inter-school Mathematics Quiz competition team category while David Luk Ku Chian of Kuching’s SM Lodge was the individual champion of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Form 4 recently.

The second placing in the inter-school category went to SMK St. Columba, Miri followed by SMK Sungai Tapang, Kuching.

In the individual category, Elaine Wong Shi Ming of SMK Methodist, Sibu was the first runner-up, followed by Bu Yen Thing from SMK St. Columba, Miri.

A total of 1534 students from 86 schools in Sabah, Sarawak and Selangor took part in the contest which was held virtually organised by Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) and ACCA Malaysia.

58 students received Individual Category Best Scorer Awards while 10 students received Individual Category Encouragement Awards.

MPI’s principal Hii King Kai said the objectives were to motivate Form 4 students and enhance their knowledge of Mathematics, Financial Management and also to increase awareness on financial literacy and instill interest of financial management.

“Mathematics is important and even though we all learn Mathematics, many of us do not apply what we learn into our daily lives,” he added.

According to the survey by RinggitPlus published in Nov 2020, he said 46% of people who took part in the survey spent more than they earn and 53% of Malaysians cannot survive more than three months if they lose their jobs.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had magnified such problems among the people.

“When government imposed locked down, many families struggle even to put food on the table. The problem is Malaysians in general are not very good in financial planning. That is why the Ministry of Education introduced Chapter 10 in the Form 4 syllabus.”

The principal also encouraged the students to learn not only to pass the SPM exam next year, but also learn to use the skills and knowledge in our life.

And if students wish to study Accounting, Finance and Investment, they can do that in MPI.

As the oldest Institute of Higher Learning in Sarawak, MPI is well known for its accounting programmes.

“The tuition fees are also one of the lowest in the country.”