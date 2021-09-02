Spirit of patriotism will push S’wak to become developed state – Taib

KUCHING (Sept 2): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud considers this year’s National Day theme of ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ as relevant from the perspective of the current situation the country is facing with the Covid 19 pandemic.

In a statement released by Information Department, Taib said this year’s programmes were organised based on their relevancy and historical events.

“The current situation does not dampen the spirit of the people to celebrate National day because of our love for our nation Malaysia,” he said in his National Day message which was broadcast on a local television station.

The Head of State said the events organised this year would remind the public, especially the new generation, on how Malaysia was formed in 1963.

“The formation of Malaysia came about through a plebiscite, which was organised under the auspices of the United Nations. The struggle of the past leaders in their struggle for independence were incomparable with the other struggles.”

Taib remarked the flame of the struggle for independence should continue to be imbibed by the new generation in building the nation and fighting any forms of colonialism.

“The spirit of patriotism, which started from the struggle for independence, should give the people the motivation, strength and resourcefulness in the development of Sarawak, once a backward state with a small population, to catch up with the other states which are more progressive in their development,” he said.

Taib added there was no doubt Sarawak had become a more progressive state, thanks to its stable politics and intensive efforts focusing on development.

“The federal highway project, once completed in 2023, should make Sarawak a more focal point for international trade and industry. Generally, the highway will upgrade the status of Sarawak from the backwater of development to become its active participant.”

He also noted the development of the Batang Ai, Bakun and Murum hydropower projects, as well as those located at Nanga Merit and Limbang or Lawas which were still being finalised.

The hydro projects will enable Sarawak to export electricity to its neighbours Kalimantan, Brunei or even to Sabah, he said.

Taib believed the people of Sarawak, with a strong spirit of patriotism being promoted while celebrating National Day, should work harder in pursuit of progress and advancement.

He said the people should be innovative for economic and social advancement, while building a more stable and progressive environment for Sarawak to become a developed state in 2030.

He congratulated the state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for taking positive steps towards this aim, as outlined in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

He said the strategy, which will be tabled under the 12th Malaysia Plan and have a total allocation of RM63 million, was a good indication the state government and the people were united and committed in facing the hardship and other problems brought by the pandemic.