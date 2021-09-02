Tawau hospital receives oxygen supply machines

TAWAU: The Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau and Tawau Agriculture Association presented 10 units of High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) worth about RM260,000

to the Tawau General Hospital yesterday morning.

The two organizations have launched a donation drive to help the Tawau General

Hospital to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The 10 units of HFNC were part of the donation collected from the generous public.

They were received by Tawau General Hospital assistant director Pang Chun Shong and his colleagues. Presenting the machines on behalf of the organizers were William Tan, Secretary General of Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau and Willis Lim.

The machines have been long awaited by the hospital and thus such kind gestures from the generous donors were most welcomed.

Once the machines are installed they will be distributed to the relevant wards.

During the simple handing over ceremony, Pang said these High Flow Nasal Cannula machines could be used in the intensive care unit (ICU) and the general ward. They could provide better and stable flow of oxygen to the patients with more comfort as compared to the normal oxygen therapy.

Oxygen supply regulated with precise rate, concentration, temperature and humidity.

He said that due to the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in Tawau, more auxiliary medical equipment are needed.

With HFNC, it will be able to help the doctors treat more patients more effectively and have a faster rate of recovery. Once the pandemic is over, these machines could be used to treat other patients, thus the Tawau General Hospital will be better equipped.

Meanwhile, Gan Hock Song, advisor for the Tawau Agriculture Association, called

on the public to be united, supportive and cooperative in working together to help the on-going vaccination programme. He also called for efforts to dispel negative rumours about the vaccines and have trust and faith in scientific evidence.

He reminded everyone to take responsibility to adhere to health SOP (standard operating procedures) to reduce the spread of the virus. He hoped that eligible members of the public would come forward to be vaccinated as soon as possible so that we could achieve the herd immunity quicker.

The organizers of the donation drive will also utilize part of the donation to help the Tawau Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee to set up a new vaccination centre. That effort will also speed up the vaccination rate in Tawau.

Chia Seong Fatt, President of Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau expressed his appreciation to the generous public for responding to the donation drive. This is the second time such a donation drive was jointly organized by the two organizations. They launched a similar donation drive last year to help the Tawau General Hospital and received overwhelming support from the public.

As the current donation drive is still on-going, Chia hoped more members of the public will donate generously to the fund.

The target donation drive is RM1 million which would be used to purchase 20 units of High Flow Nasal Cannula (RM520,000), Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and gloves for the hospital frontliners (RM350,000).

Another RM250,000 would be used to help the Tawau Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee to set up a new vaccination centre.

