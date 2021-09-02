Tokyo Paralympics: Rain spoils the day for national cyclist Mohamad Yusof

TOKYO (Sept 2): Heavy rain dashed national cyclist Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin’s hopes of putting up a good fight in the men’s road race C1-3 (physical impairment) category as he ended his Tokyo Paralympic campaign in 33rd spot today.

The 23-year-old Paralympic debutant found the wet conditions at the Fuji International Speedway in Shizuoka, about 109 kilometres (km) from here, too tricky to handle and ended the race, which had 39 participants, one lap behind the leading pack.

Great Britain made it a 1-2 finish, with Benjamin Watson taking gold in 2 hours four minutes and 23 seconds and Finlay Graham the silver in 2:05:43s.

France’s Alexandre Leaute settled for bronze in 2:11:06s.

On Tuesday (Aug 31), Mohamad Yusof had performed admirably in the men’s time trial C1 category at the same venue when he finished fifth out of 11 riders in the final by clocking 26:46.5s. – Bernama