Two EMCO areas in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Two localities in Sabah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Sept 4 to 17.
The National Security Council said these areas are Taman Keramat and Angkasa Apartment in Kota
Kinabalu.
Meanwhile, the EMCO at Kampung Pulau Penampang, University Condominium Apartment 2 and Rumah
Murah Kepayan (Kota Kinabalu); Kampung Baru Pasir Putih and Kampung Wallace Bay (Tawau); Cepat
plantation housing Wawasan 7,000 and Meridian Paitan plantation housing (Beluran); and Kampung
Gambaron 1 and Ribu Bonus plantation (Telupid) will end on Friday.