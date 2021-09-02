With Covid among children on the rise, MP urges parents to keep them at home

BINTULU (Sept 2): Parents here should avoid bringing their unvaccinated children to public places like shopping malls and supermarkets to protect them from Covid-19 infection, said Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

He said during a recent ground observation, he saw many Bintulu parents bringing their children out in public.

“Some left their children in the car, claiming that they were buying necessities. All these actions will expose their young children to the virus and this is not the right time to bring them out, especially for sightseeing or for recreational activities at the beach,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Parents should be more mature and do what is best for their children to protect them, Tiong said, while voicing concern over the increasing number of Covid-19 infection among young children in the state.

According to him, out of the 56 Covid-19 cases recorded in Bintulu on Monday, 24 involved children between the ages of four and 16 years.

“Following the spread of new Covid-19 variants, I hope both urban areas and residents in longhouses and villages can control their children’s movements to ensure the virus does not spread widely,” he said.

Tiong said the availability of certified Covid-19 self-test kits would enable the public to do testing themselves.

“If they receive a positive result, they must immediately alert the Ministry of Health (MOH) or nearby health facilities to undergo an RT-PCR test for further verification.

“However, I was told that some individuals refused to contact the health authority and chose to hide, and some continued their business as usual although they have been tested positive,” he said, adding this action puts more people at risk of infection.

“Once again, I remind you that any party who is diagnosed and deliberately not reporting to the MOH or even goes out to work or conduct business as usual, they will be subject to legal action if the authorities find out.”