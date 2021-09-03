18 more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 3): Eighteen more localities in Sarawak today have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), with five of them since yesterday and eight others starting tomorrow.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), localities placed under EMCO since yesterday (Sept 2) until Sept 15 were Rh Suang Anak Gambai, Nanga Sana; Rh Enggul anak Ujan, Sg Selitut; and Rh Norma anak Sanggat, Jalan Samarakan in Tatau; and Rh Beraoh Anak Emperan, KM8, Jalan Sebauh – Bintulu and Rh Timban Anak Metan, Sg Setulai, Jalan Sebauh – Bintulu in Sebauh.

Rh Idat, Lubok Subong in Lubok antu were placed under EMCO starting today until Sept 16, while Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad, Suai 1 Estate (GELASAH Division) and Gelasah Palms Oil Mill, KM 120, Jalan Miri-Bintulu in Subis; and Kampung Long Aton, Tinjar and SK Long Aton, Ulu Tinjar in Beluru from Sept 3 until Sept 17.

Three longhouses in Betong would be placed under EMCO from Sept 4 to 17, namely Rh Tayan, Ng Penebak, Ulu Layar; Rh Bantan, Sg Langit; and Rh Edward, Batu Lintang.

Four villages in Serian were also to be placed under EMCO from Sept 4 to 17. They are Kampung Mapu Kijabu, Kampung Mapu Tantu, Kampung Mapu Sadong, and Kampung Mapu Tragus.

In Simunjan, a collective locality covering Kampung Spaoh/Kiri, Kampung Spaoh Raba Baru and Kampung Spaoh Engkabang is placed under EMCO from Sept 4 to 17.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of EMCO for eight localities today.

Among them were Rh Betie, Kampung Jaong Asal, Pantu in Sri Aman; Kampung Tanah Hitam 1 dan Kampung Tanah HItam 2, Sematan in Lundu; Kampung Sebayor, Kota Samarahan; as well as a collective locality involving five villages namely Kampung Semalatong (Simpang Semalatong and Semalatong Indah), Kampung Samalatong Lama, Kg Samalatong Baru, Kampung Sg Semabang and Kampung Sibau Rumbau in Simunjan.

In addition, two longhouses also saw the end of their EMCO period, namely Rh Layuh ak Muyang, Jalan Ulu Sebauh in Bintulu, and Rh Achi, Sg. Baladian in Julau.

The EMCO also ended for two rented rooms premises both in Bintulu.

These are the rented rooms above Daiken Cafe in Tanjung Kidurong, and the rented rooms for An Najah Restaurant workers.